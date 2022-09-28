Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, is dealing with a foot issue, while Jackson suffered a scary-looking neck injury in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

McDermott also said tight end Dawson Knox, who also has a foot injury, will work in a limited capacity Wednesday.

As well-stocked as this Bills roster is, the team has been hit pretty hard by injuries in the first three weeks of the season.

Getting Poyer and Jackson back this weekend would be a major boost, especially going into a game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.