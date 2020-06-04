Bills DC Comments On Rookie QB Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm is facing plenty of heat for his “elite white people” text. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is the latest to respond to Buffalo’s rookie quarterback.

The Bills selected the former Georgia quarterback in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But now, just a few months later, plenty of people are calling on Bills’ leadership to release the rookie quarterback. It doesn’t appear the organization is going to do so.

Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier didn’t know about Fromm’s texts until the rookie quarterback apologized to the team during a team meeting. Frazier says Fromm’s apology was “sincere.”

The Bills’ DC also noted the team’s leadership is going to reach out to Fromm to “encourage him.” It certainly appears Buffalo is responding with plenty of compassion for the rookie quarterback.

Frazier said he didn't know about the Jake Fromm texts until Jake apologized to the team in a team meeting. Said "our leaders are going to reach out to him, encourage him, and they realize how sincere he was." — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 4, 2020

Despite the Bills’ internal response, fans are still demanding Fromm’s release. His apology, though noted as “sincere,” seems forced at the moment considering his job’s on the line. It certainly doesn’t appear this ordeal is going away anytime soon.

Fromm was regarded as a “high-character prospect” throughout his entire collegiate career and leading up to the NFL Draft. But his “elite white people” text doesn’t reflect that in the least.

For now, Fromm remains with the Bills, despite his racist text message. It doesn’t appear Buffalo is going to discipline the rookie quarterback.