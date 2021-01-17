Bills Fans Pull Classy Move After Lamar Jackson’s Injury

Bills fans will have plenty to celebrate when they wake up on Sunday morning as the AFC East Champs moved one game closer to a Super Bowl berth.

The Buffalo Bills will head back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993 after Saturday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. Sean McDermott and Josh Allen dialed up a pass-heavy offense and the team’s defense stifled Lamar Jackson en route to a 17-3 victory. The highlight of the night came with Bills defensive back Taron Johnson returned an interception for 101 yards and a score, essentially clinching a Buffalo win.

The Ravens loss means that Jackson’s season will come to an end. The third-year quarterback finally broke through and won his first playoff game, but would be the first to say that the season ended short of Baltimore’s ultimate goal.

Jackson also left the game and went into the league’s concussion protocol late in the second half. The Ravens quarterback scrambled back to recover a botched snap with a hungry Bills pass rush in pursuit. Jackson threw the ball away, but took a hit that sent his head into the ground, clearly shaking him up. He went back to the team’s locker room and did not return for the remainder of the game.

Even amidst a big win in Buffalo, Bills fans still kept Jackson on their mind following the game. In fact, many of them decided to donate to one of the quarterback’s favorite charities to show their support for his recovery and their respect for his performance throughout the year.

Class act: #BillsMafia donating to one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite charities overnight, after he left the AFC divisional game with a concussion #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/nV3LmDmjDo — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 17, 2021

Many members of the Bills Mafia donated $8 to show their respect for No. 8 of the Baltimore Ravens. The Buffalo fans also chose the Louisville chapter of “Blessing in a Backpack” to support, a charity that Jackson has been a staunch supporter of since his college days.

Overall, an awesome move by the Bills fanbase. Now, Buffalo will await the winner of Chiefs vs. Browns to determine their opponent in the AFC Championship Game.