Bills Fans Ready For Los Angeles: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 12: A general view of the Buffalo Bills stadium before the first half against the New England Patriots at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

Next Thursday, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off at SoFi Stadium.

Although kickoff between the Bills and Rams is still a week away, Los Angeles is already preparing for Buffalo's passionate fan base.

Michael Schwartz of WKBW Buffalo shared a video of workers in Los Angeles unloading a truck full of Labatt Blue Light.

"The #Bills & Buffalo media haven’t arrived yet in LA, but the beer has… More than $24,000 worth of @LabattUSA delivered Tuesday for #BillsMafia," Schwartz tweeted.

Bills fans are very pleased with this news.

"Hell ya! That's our order. You won't go thirsty Bills Mafia," one fan tweeted.

"I can hardly wait," another fan said. "I'll be there in less than a week."

"Not gonna be enough," one person said in response to the video.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Bills fans take over SoFi Stadium next Thursday.

Kickoff for the Bills-Rams game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.