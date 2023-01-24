Bills General Manager Has Honest Reaction To Bengals Loss

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 18: The Buffalo Bills plays the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Michael Adamucci/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed the team's season-ending loss to the Bengals.

When asked if there are any trends the Bills can adopt from the Bengals, Beane had a really honest response.

"They have a good team. They right now are on the advantage of a rookie QB contract," Beane said, via Alaina Getzenberg. "And they had some lean years and without getting too much into their build, I don’t want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja’Marr Chase. I would love to have him, but you got to go through some lean years to do that."

Beane isn't wrong. After selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals went 4-11-1. That allowed them to get Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The pairing of Burrow and Chase has been lethal for the past two seasons.

On one hand, it's easy to understand where Beane is coming from with this assessment.

On the other hand, there are a plethora of players on the Bengals who were either selected in later rounds of the draft or acquired via free agency. Vonn Bell, Mike Hilton and Trey Hendrickson have been outstanding acquisitions for Cincinnati.

It's up to Beane and the rest of the front office to revamp the Bills' roster this offseason.