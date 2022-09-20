Bills Get Great News On Dane Jackson Tuesday Morning

A frightening moment unfolded on Monday night during the Bills-Titans game. Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury.

Jackson sustained the injury in a nasty collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds. It was brutal to watch.

Even though Jackson was taken to the hospital immediately after the collision occurred, the latest update on him is very encouraging.

"Dane Jackson, I am told, is already home," Garafolo said. "He has been released from the hospital. In fact, he walked out of the hospital. All indications are he has avoided a major injury."

It's still too early to tell if Jackson will miss time. The fact that he's already out of the hospital though is a great sign that he'll be back to 100 percent sooner than later.

We'd imagine Edmunds is thrilled to hear this news. He was understandably devastated about the collision.

"Definitely a tough play. Just kind of saw the receiver still up, just trying to finish the play," Edmunds said, via ESPN. "A situation that obviously, I didn't do intentionally. I would never try to do something like that to my teammate, but like I said ... the receiver was still up, I was just trying to finish him to the ground and unfortunately, I end up hitting Dane."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott will speak to the media later this afternoon. Perhaps he'll have another update on Jackson.