Bills GM Addresses The Josh Allen Contract Situation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just completed an outstanding third NFL season, vaulting himself into the conversation of elite signal callers.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is now eligible to negotiate a long-term contract extension. Clearly, the Bills want to lock Allen in as their quarterback of the future and continue building around their budding star.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane appeared on the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Media’s Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche recently and discussed, among other topics, Allen’s contract situation.

Beane made it clear that the sooner an agreement can be reached, the better it will be for the franchise as a whole.

“It helps you for your planning the sooner you can get that contract done,” Beane said, via NFL.com. “Again, I hope that we can get him done, if not this year, next year. You don’t want to get into the franchise (tag) and all that stuff. It’s a tool that you use if you have to to keep a great player, but at the end of the day, we want Josh here for the long term. We want him to be happy, and obviously, we want it to be a deal where we can still put talented players around him because Josh is a competitor. He’s not wired for us just to pay him, then not be able to put stuff around him. So we’ll try and find that deal that works for him and works for us.”

Currently, Patrick Mahomes’ deal is the largest quarterback contract in the NFL, in terms of total value, guaranteed value and average annual value. Dak Prescott’s new extension features the most fully guaranteed money of any QB deal.

When it comes time for Allen to sign his contract, it will undoubtedly fit in among the most lucrative in the NFL, and that seems to suit player and franchise just fine.