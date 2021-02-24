Bills GM Brandon Beane Asked About Josh Allen Contract Extension

It took him a few years, but Josh Allen showed the NFL world what he’s capable of this past season. Although it didn’t end with a Super Bowl ring, the former first-round pick appears to be a legitimate MVP candidate for years to come.

Allen finished the 2020 season with 4,544 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The most impressive statistic was his completion percentage, as it increased from 58.8 to 69.2 over the span of just one year.

Now that Allen is eligible for a contract extension, he has a decent bit of leverage due to his recent production. However, the Bills might not be ready to talk shop yet.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane discussed this matter during an appearance on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.’

“Josh is a guy that we do believe in and we would definitely take a look at him later this offseason,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “Right now, we’ll focus on our upcoming free agents, plus anybody we want to add, and then the draft. Generally, what I’ve done here is look at guys to extend once we get through the draft, see what our money is like, see how we could structure it to fit not only this year, but the years beyond.”

This doesn’t mean Allen won’t receive a contract extension from the Bills this offseason. Beane just has other issues to sort out before he negotiates a new deal with the Wyoming product.

Buffalo would obviously like to keep Allen around for as long as possible, especially after seeing him blossom into a superstar.

