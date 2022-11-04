Bills GM Has Hilarious Reaction To Trading For Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane made a savvy move before the trade deadline on Tuesday, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts.

Beane appeared on Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a handful of NFL topics, including the Bills' latest acquisition.

McAfee, who played for the Colts during his entire career, jokingly said "f--- you" to Beane before letting him have the floor.

Beane had a hilarious response, telling McAfee, "Well, I respectfully appreciate the f--- you."

The general manager of the Bills then explained why he wanted to acquire Hines.

"In all seriousness, he's a guy I've had my eye on before," Beane said. "We checked into him, just like you check in on guys at different times. A couple of summers ago -- I believe it was during the COVID summer -- I really didn't feel like we had that piece in the backfield for Josh [Allen] to have an outlet player."

Hines should give Buffalo's offense a reliable pass catcher at running back. Since 2018, he has 235 career receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Bills will get to see how Hines fits in their system as early as this Sunday against the New York Jets.