Bills GM Names AFC East’s “Team To Beat” After Tom Brady’s Departure

A general view of the Buffalo Bills stadium.ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Are the New England Patriots still the team to beat in the AFC East? That’s the question everyone is asking now that Tom Brady has taken his talents elsewhere.

Brady dominated his opposition in the AFC East for two decades. He’ll now try to win games in the NFC South with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a two-year contract that’ll pay him $50 million.

Even though Brady isn’t with the Patriots anymore, it doesn’t mean that Bill Belichick’s team will just crumble right before our eyes. As a matter of fact, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the Patriots are still the team to beat in the AFC East.

“Candidly, I did not expect Tom to leave” Beane said. “New England’s still going to be very good. I think it’s funny, comical that people are writing them off. The team to beat in the AFC East is the Patriots.”

Beane did an excellent job adding more talent to his roster in Buffalo.

The Bills made a splash a few weeks ago by acquiring Stefon Diggs in a blockbuster trade with the Vikings. They also added veteran pieces for their defense via free agency, such as Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, A.J. Klein and Josh Norman.

New England has won the AFC East for 11-straight seasons. Buffalo will try to snap that streak this year.

