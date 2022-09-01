Bills Have Made Decision On Matt Araiza's Replacement

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza over the weekend. This decision was made after a lawsuit was filed that accused him of gang rape.

On Wednesday, the Bills found their replacement for Araiza.

According to NFL insider Pete Schrager, the Bills are signing veteran punter Sam Martin.

The Bills brought in Martin for a visit this Wednesday. It didn't take long for them to make a decision on him.

Martin, a former fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State, has been in the NFL since 2013. After spending seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, he joined the Denver Broncos.

Over the course of his career, Martin has averaged 46.1 yards per punt.

Martin was released by the Broncos earlier this week. They decided to keep Corliss Waitman over him.

Last season, Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average with 42.8 yards per punt. The Bills are hoping he can put up similar numbers this fall.