On Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills proposed a significant rule change that would alter the way teams hire head coaches.

According to a report from NFL insider Albert Breer, the Bills proposed a change that would bar teams from interviewing candidates until after the Super Bowl. That would go for both front office and coaching positions.

“The Bills have submitted a rules change proposal to the NFL that would bar interviews for front-office and coaching positions until after the conference title games, and hirings until after the Super Bowl,” Breer said on Twitter. “Owners could vote on it this offseason. Would be a BIG change.”

It’s a rule change that was talked about plenty over the final few weeks of the 2020 season. Several head coaching candidates didn’t get a true shot at landing a head coaching gig because they were still coaching in the playoffs.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier were among those coaches. So too were Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

If NFL teams waited until after the Super Bowl to hire a head coach, both Leftwich and Bowles might be head coaches right now. Tampa Bay dominated the Super Bowl on both ends. However, neither landed a head coaching opportunity because every job had been filled.

Will that change heading into the 2021 season? We’ll find out soon.