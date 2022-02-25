Bills Hire Former NFL QB As Assistant Coach

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in a former NFL quarterback to help out on the defensive side of the football.

Former NFL quarterback Kyle Shurmur has joined the Buffalo Bills as a defensive quality control coach. The Vanderbilt alum spent the 2021 season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. He’ll now begin his career in the coaching world, courtesy of the Bills.

“Buffalo will add these six new coaches to the staff,” the team announced. “The team named former quarterback Kyle Shurmur their defensive quality control coach.

“… Shurmur comes to the Bills after spending last season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. The former quarterback joined the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Vanderbilt.”