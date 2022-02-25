Bills Hire Former NFL QB As Assistant Coach

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in a former NFL quarterback to help out on the defensive side of the football.
Former NFL quarterback Kyle Shurmur has joined the Buffalo Bills as a defensive quality control coach. The Vanderbilt alum spent the 2021 season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. He’ll now begin his career in the coaching world, courtesy of the Bills.
“Buffalo will add these six new coaches to the staff,” the team announced. “The team named former quarterback Kyle Shurmur their defensive quality control coach.
“… Shurmur comes to the Bills after spending last season as one of Washington’s backup quarterbacks. The former quarterback joined the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Vanderbilt.”
Shurmur began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs when he signed as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of the 2019 season on the practice squad with a few brief appearances on the active roster.
In 2020, Shurmur went on to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad. Then, right at the start of the 2021 season, he signed with the Washington Football Team.
Between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Shurmur returned to Vanderbilt where he was hired to be a volunteer offensive quality control assistant. He left that job behind when the Bengals gave him an opportunity late in 2020.
The Bills clearly believe Shurmur has a bright future in coaching. He’ll start out as a defensive quality control assistant.