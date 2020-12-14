Bills Weren’t Happy With JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Pregame Move

The Buffalo Bills handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their second loss in a week on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Buffalo beat Pittsburgh, 26-15, on Sunday evening. The Steelers were less than a week removed from their Monday night loss to the Washington Football Team. Pittsburgh is now 11-2 on the season, falling out of the No. 1 seed spot in the AFC.

It was a tough night for the Steelers’ passing game. Ben Roethlisberger threw for less than 200 yards and had two interceptions in the loss to the Bills.

Buffalo’s defense did a good job keeping Roethlisberger and the Steelers’ passing game in check. The Bills might have been extra motivated, too.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster irked the Bills with his pregame move on Sunday night. The Steelers wide receiver was seen dancing on Buffalo’s midfield logo before the game.

“Seeing them dancing on our logo pre-game that turns you up a little bit,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said following the game.

The Steelers had a lot to dance for through the first 11 games of the season. Lately, though…not so much.

Pittsburgh will look to get back on track with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals next Monday night.