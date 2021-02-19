It appears linebacker Matt Milano’s time with the Buffalo Bills could soon be coming to a close.

Milano has been a foundational piece of the Bills defense ever since his rookie season in 2017. Since then, he’s totaled 273 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, six sacks and five picks in 54 career games.

The Bills would love to keep Milano in Buffalo, but right now the organization can’t afford him. That’s why the standout linebacker will test free agency in coming weeks, per John Wawrow of the Associated Press.

Buffalo is going to spend a large portion of this off-season creating more salary-cap space. But Milano still may not be apart of the organization’s future as the Bills look to soon re-sign Josh Allen and prioritize other positions of need.

“Starting linebacker Matt Milano will explore free agency next month because of Buffalo’s salary-cap constraints, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday,” wrote Wawrow, via APnews.com. “Milano has been a starter since his rookie season in 2017, and his decision is based on the Bills not being in position to match the offers he is expecting to receive once the NFL’s signing period opens on March 17. His decision was confirmed by the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private.” https://twitter.com/john_wawrow/status/1362829280745553920

It’s tough to imagine Matt Milano finding a way to stay in Buffalo.

The Bills have other priorities to take care of this off-season. They’re unlikely to match the offers Milano’s going to receive in coming weeks.

The former Buffalo linebacker is now one of the top free-agent linebackers on the market. He’ll generate plenty of interest from teams around the NFL.