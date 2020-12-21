Bills Lineman Reveals Why Saturday’s Game Meant More For Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen played like a man on a mission versus the Broncos Saturday evening – and there’s a glaringly obvious reason as to why.

Buffalo selected Allen, the former Wyoming quarterback, with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It was a controversial selection to say the least. But it’s panned out even better than the Bills could’ve hoped for.

Two quarterbacks (Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold) were selected before Allen that same draft year. Even the quarterback-needy Broncos passed up on Allen, selecting defensive lineman Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick instead.

It’s safe to say the Bills’ game against the Broncos this weekend meant a ton to Allen. His teammate admitted so much following Buffalo’s blowout victory.

Jon Feliciano was asked if game meant more to Josh Allen because #Broncos passed on him in draft His answer. “Yes”#BillsMafia — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 20, 2020

The Broncos made a major mistake having passed on Josh Allen. It’s pretty obvious current Denver quarterback Drew Lock isn’t the answer. The Bills, meanwhile, are the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC thanks to Allen.

The former Wyoming quarterback has been terrific this season. Allen threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo has a legitimate team capable of playing spoiler come playoff time. If all goes according to plan, the Bills will meet up with the Kansas City Chiefs at some point during the postseason.

As long as Allen keeps playing at a high level, the Bills are going to be dangerous. Denver, meanwhile, is still looking for an answer at quarterback.