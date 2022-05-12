Rumor: 1 Thanksgiving Day Matchup Has Leaked

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It hasn't been announced by the NFL just yet, but it sounds like the Buffalo Bills will be playing on Thanksgiving for the second year in a row.

According to Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills will face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Detroit usually plays in the early afternoon window on Thanksgiving, so Bills fans should expect kickoff to be close to noon ET.

Last season, the Bills dismantled the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving by a final score of 31-6. The bright lights clearly didn't bother Josh Allen, who completed 23-of-28 passes for 260 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

As for the Lions, they fell short to the Chicago Bears last Thanksgiving. Jared Goff had 171 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the offense just didn't have enough firepower.

Football fans will find out tonight if the Bills and Lions will actually face on Thanksgiving.

Per usual, there will be three NFL games played on that holiday.