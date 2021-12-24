Bills Lose 2 Key Players Before Huge Game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots this Sunday in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But the Bills may find themselves a little short-handed on offense.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are placing wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players are likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Davis has been the Bills’ slot receiver this year, and he’s done a great job in the role. In 14 games he has 29 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns. His 16.2 yards per reception lead the team.

Ford is a versatile offensive lineman who has started seven of 13 games this season. He just started at offensive guard against the Carolina Panthers this past week.

The Buffalo Bills are 8-6 – one win behind the 9-5 New England Patriots. If they lose Sunday’s game then they have virtually no shot of winning the division.

But if the Bills win out, they can just edge out the Patriots to win the AFC East with what would be a superior divisional record. With a chance to play a home game in the wild card round on the line, the Bills need to play their best game of the season this weekend.

Unfortunately, the Bills are dealing with a problem that just about every team is also starting to struggle with. If they can’t stop the spread of COVID in their locker room, they’ll be without key players for crucial games.

Can the Bills top the Patriots this weekend?