The Bills will be without one of their top defensive players this Sunday when they take on the Jets. Moments ago, the Bills officially ruled out linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for Week 10.

Edmunds suffered a hamstring injury in the Bills’ loss to the Jaguars. He worked off to the side during practice this week, but clearly he isn’t ready to play at full speed yet.

This is the first time this season that Edmunds will miss a game due to injury. In eight games this season, the Virginia Tech product has 55 total tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

With Edmunds out for this Sunday’s game, the Bills will need A.J. Klein and Matt Milano to carry the second level of their defense. They might also need Tyrel Dodson to take on a bigger role.

Edmunds might not be the only notable player missing the Bills’ game this weekend. Second-year running back Zack Moss remains in concussion protocol and is facing an uphill battle to be cleared in time for kickoff.

It’s not all bad news for the Bills, though. Right tackle Spencer Brown and tight end Dawson Knox are making great progress and could play this Sunday, per coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills and Jets will kick off at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.