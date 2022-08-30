Bills Make Decision On Star Corner Tre'Davious White

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Tre'Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills won't have star cornerback Tre'Davious White at their disposal for Week 1 of the regular season.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bills officially placed White on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. As a result, he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

That means the Bills won't have White for games against the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

White is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered last Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints.

A return date for White has not been announced. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been very careful with his words when discussing this situation.

"You're meshing how we rehab people to what they want to see," Beane said, via ESPN. "And so, getting that, you have to all kind of collaboratively work together in what's in Tre's best interest before we put him out there. So, we're going to make sure we're all in agreement that he's ready to start practicing."

Since joining the Bills in 2017, White has compiled 279 tackles, 60 pass deflections and 16 interceptions.

The Bills will need Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson and others to step up during White's absence.