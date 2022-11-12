Bills Make Notable Quarterback Decision Amid Josh Allen Injury

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears to be on track to start this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills aren't elevating quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That means Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the active roster.

Rapaport said this is a sign that Allen will play through his elbow injury this weekend.

"A sign QB Josh Allen is set to start," Rapoport wrote on Twitter. "He is listed as questionable with an elbow sprain."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Friday the team will take an hour-by-hour approach to Allen's situation.

"We are literally in an hour-to-hour situation here," McDermott said, "just looking at how he's going to progress through the day and as he goes through his different tests medically, making sure that he's able to check the boxes and the progression to where we can see if we can proceed through the course of the day here."

The Bills may wait a few hours before kickoff to make a final decision on Allen. In the event he can't go, Keenum would start at quarterback.

Kickoff for the Bills-Vikings game is at 1 p.m. ET.