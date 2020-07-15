Bills, New Era Release Joint Statement On Stadium Name

New Era Cap has been the stadium sponsor for the Buffalo Bills since 2016, but it appears that relationship may be ending abruptly.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that New Era has asked to be released from their stadium naming rights deal. Per the announcement,t he two sides are now negotiating the terms of the separation. Buffalo is now pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.

“The Buffalo Bills and New Era Cap Company jointly announce that New Era has asked to be released from their naming rights and sponsorship deal with the Bills,” the statement said. “The Bills and New Era are currently negotiating the details of this separation and the Bills are beginning the process of pursuing a new naming rights partner for the stadium.”

According to the Buffalo News, New Era has been hit hard financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has reportedly been seeking to end its relationship with the Bills for nearly a year.

Buffalo and New Era agreed to a seven-year, $35 million stadium naming rights agreement in 2016. Prior to that, the stadium had gone by the name Ralph Wilson Stadium since 1998, honoring team founder and then-owner Ralph Wilson Jr.

The team should have little problem finding someone who can make them a good offer. Some of the recent stadium naming rights deals have become massive, regardless of the team’s popularity.

The Bills opened their Orchard Park stadium in 1973 with the Buffalo-based Rich Products as their stadium sponsor.