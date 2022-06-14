NFL Owner Receiving Medical Care After Unexpected Health Issues

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday that Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is dealing with "unexpected health issues."

Pegula's family provided an update on her health situation this morning. It turns out she has been dealing with these issues for at least a couple of days.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the Pegula family said. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask you respect our need for privacy."

Team officials have not provided any further comment at this time.

As you can see from the statement, there's no indication as to what type of health issue Pegula is dealing with right now.

The Pegula family purchased the Bills in 2014 for $1.4 billion. Additionally, they bought the Sabres for $165 million.

We're wishing Pegula a full and speedy recovery.