Bills Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Loss To Patriots

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was not a happy individual following the loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Hyde may have stretched the line between unhappy and sore lose during an exchange with a reporter, though.

After the game, a reporter asked Hyde whether or not he was “embarrassed” by his defense’s performance. Hyde called him out for the question and had a few choice words while walking off the press conference platform.

Sore loser? You bet. Hyde admitted as much on Thursday.

The Bills safety has no problem admitting he’s a “sore loser” because it shows had badly he wants to win.

“Damn right I’m a sore loser. Show me a sore loser and I’m gonna show you a winner,” Hyde said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We want to win. Everybody in this damn locker room should be a sore loser.”

Micah Hyde on not being able to string together wins: "Damn right I'm a sore loser. Show me a sore loser and I'm gonna show you a winner. We want to win everybody in this locker room should be a damn sore loser. We're trying to do stuff right, trying to fix our weaknesses." pic.twitter.com/AU1i7d2APe — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) December 8, 2021

That’s one way to look at it.

Did the reporter go a bit too far with his “embarrassed” question? Probably. But it was worth addressing after the Patriots had their way on the ground against the Bills on Monday night.

The reality is Buffalo had several opportunities to win Monday night’s game. But the Bills never made the obvious adjustments to take down an AFC East rival. That, in and of itself, is embarrassing.

Hyde and the Bills will try and bounce back this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.