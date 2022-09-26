Bills Player Reportedly Broke His Hand During Sunday's Loss

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the Buffalo Bills' defensive starters reportedly broke his hand in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie Christian Benford exited the game with a hand injury and was deemed questionable to return.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Benford fractured his hand.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Villanova, Benford has started the first three games of the season for the Bills and played 91% of the defensive snaps in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.

Benford has recorded four tackles and a pass breakup so far as a pro. Unfortunately, his injury is just the latest one for a Bills' secondary that has been hit hard this season.

Buffalo is still waiting on Pro Bowler corner Tre'Davious White to return from the ACL injury he suffered in November 2021, and the Bills lost Dane Jackson to a scary-looking hit in the win over the Titans last Monday.

Additionally, star safety Micah Hyde has been put on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury.

Now 2-1, the Bills have a major showdown with the Baltimore Ravens coming up in Week 4.