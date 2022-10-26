Bills Player Reveals What His Wife Told Him After Surgery

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2.

Hyde recently had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck and has an estimated recovery timeline of "six-to-nine months." Obviously, this was a serious issue, but it apparently didn't prevent Hyde's wife from getting in some good-natured ribbing after he came out of surgery.

The All-Pro defensive back told reporters today that his wife joked that he will have to go as Frankenstein for Halloween after having his neck operated on.

Maybe a little harsh, but sometimes this kind of humor is necessary in a marriage. You have to be able to have fun at your partner's expense, as long as the situation isn't life-threatening.

Hyde is already back spending time with the team, and has made it clear he intends to play next season.

"Hyde plans to have a banner 2023 season and the surgery is expected to stabilize the neck issue moving forward," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said earlier this month.