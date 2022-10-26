Bills Player Reveals What His Wife Told Him After Surgery
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is out for the rest of the season after suffering a neck injury in Week 2.
Hyde recently had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck and has an estimated recovery timeline of "six-to-nine months." Obviously, this was a serious issue, but it apparently didn't prevent Hyde's wife from getting in some good-natured ribbing after he came out of surgery.
The All-Pro defensive back told reporters today that his wife joked that he will have to go as Frankenstein for Halloween after having his neck operated on.
Maybe a little harsh, but sometimes this kind of humor is necessary in a marriage. You have to be able to have fun at your partner's expense, as long as the situation isn't life-threatening.
Hyde is already back spending time with the team, and has made it clear he intends to play next season.
"Hyde plans to have a banner 2023 season and the surgery is expected to stabilize the neck issue moving forward," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said earlier this month.