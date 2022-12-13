Look: Bills Player's Comment On Cole Beasley Is Going Viral

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley came out of retirement this Tuesday to sign with the Bills' practice squad. It'll mark his second stint in Buffalo.

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie welcomed back Beasley on Tuesday, tweeting, "@Bease11 The floor is all yours brotha."

One of McKenzie's followers responded, "Stop supporting that anti vaxx loser."

McKenzie wouldn't let this troll get the last word in. He replied, "He's our anti vaxx loser."

Beasley played for the Bills from 2019-2021. During his last season in Buffalo, he had 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown.

Earlier this season, Beasley appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He then announced that he was going to walk away from the game so he could "be with his family."

It's too early to tell what kind of role Beasley will play in the final month of the season. If he does get on the field, he'll most likely be utilized in the slot.