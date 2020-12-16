Bills Players Rip ESPN Analyst For What He Said About Josh Allen

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth has put himself in a tough spot for his latest comments involving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He recently admitted that he enjoys seeing Allen fail because he’s not fond of his fans.

“I am fully aware that I have biases. And my biases are not based on Josh Allen,” Foxworth said on ‘The Right Time with Bomani Jones.’ “It’s based on the people that are defending Josh Allen. I would be 100 percent lying if I said that when Josh does something dumb, a little part of me doesn’t get happy. And it’s not because I don’t want Josh to succeed.”

Foxworth said the people telling him that “Josh Allen is the second coming” have American flags, dogs, and skulls and crossbones as their social media avatars.

These comments from Foxworth aren’t sitting well with Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who called out the ESPN analyst on Twitter.

“Hold up bruh….we not just letting this slide, yeah?! ESPN, this what we on now in the sports world!? Domonique Foxworth, we gotta do better my brother…cause this ain’t it,” Poyer tweeted.

Hold up bruh… 🧐we not jus letting this slide, yeah?! @espn this what we on now in the sports world!? @Foxworth24 we gotta do better my brother… cause this ain’t it https://t.co/xsAHO6hiqH — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 16, 2020

Poyer wasn’t the only player on the Bills to address Foxworth’s controversial comments.

“Ay, Domonique Foxworth, are you talking about the fans that just raise over $700,000 for a hospital during a pandemic,” Jonathan Feliciano wrote on Twitter. “People do say the corniest things to try and get ahead.”

ay @Foxworth24 are you talking about the fans that just raise over 700k for a hospital during a pandemic? Ppl do/say the corniest things to try n get ahead — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 16, 2020

Allen has not responded to Foxworth’s comments yet.

With an upcoming showdown with the Denver Broncos on the horizon, Allen might choose to take the high road in this situation.