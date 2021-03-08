Bills Pro Bowler Has Blunt Message For Potential Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills are riding high coming off a 13-3 season and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. And with a big offseason ahead of them, Bills star Micah Hyde has a message for potential free agents.

In a recent interview, the Pro Bowl safety declared that any free agent who doesn’t visit Buffalo is going to regret it. He praised the city of Buffalo and said that anyone who doesn’t want to be in the city shouldn’t bother coming.

Hyde added on a personal note that his intention is to finish his career in Buffalo. That will be a lot easier now that he’s signed a contract extension.

“They’re going on visits and I’d be like, ‘Hey man, come to Buffalo.’ They’d be like, ‘I’m cool. I’m gonna go somewhere else,’” Hyde said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Well you know what? At the end of the day I bet they’re pretty pissed off they didn’t take those visits to Buffalo. Now they’re probably sitting on their trash team or sitting on the couch somewhere else because they didn’t come to Buffalo.”

“There’s just a lot of guys that think Buffalo is the old Buffalo, not winning and all that. It’s disrespect because the city is an amazing city. The team and organization are amazing. At the end of the day we’re trying to win football games, and if you don’t want to be in Buffalo, don’t come… If I’m able to finish my career in Buffalo, that’s the ultimate plan.”

The Buffalo Bills aren’t exactly flush with cap space right now. Signing the top free agents may be a little out of their price range.

But the Bills are a young team with a lot of room for veteran talent to come in and be the final piece to a potential championship puzzle. They can find a way to make it work if they can convince a few big names to join them.

Will the Buffalo Bills be a hot team for free agents this coming offseason?