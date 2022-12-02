Bills Promote Notable Wide Receiver Before Thursday's Game

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are adding a familiar face to help with their wide receiver depth tonight.

Buffalo announced this afternoon that veteran wideout John Brown has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for the Thursday night matchup with the New England Patriots.

Brown who appeared in two games apiece for the Broncos and Jaguars in 2021, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Bills. In 2019, he caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards and three touchdowns.

The following year, Brown made 10 catches for 86 yards in three postseason games for the Bills.

Brown is also officially active for tonight, so we'll see how much of a role offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has in store for him.

The Bills (8-3) and Patriots (6-5) will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Amazon Prime will broadcast the action.