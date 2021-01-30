Football fans aren’t sure what to do with themselves this weekend as the NFL takes a week off before the Super Bowl next weekend.

College football fans know the Senior Bowl is underway this afternoon. However, that doesn’t leave much for the NFL fans looking to see the 2020 season continue.

While there aren’t any games this weekend, that doesn’t mean the news stops. On Saturday afternoon, the NFL finally handed down fines from last weekend’s conference title games.

Fans knew that quarterback Josh Allen would be receiving a hefty fine for throwing the ball at the helmet of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the league handed Allen a $15,000 fine for his actions.

#Bills QB Josh Allen was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flicking the ball at #Chiefs DE Alex Okafor’s head and touching off the fourth-quarter kerfuffle in last week’s AFC title game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2021

Immediately after Allen tossed the ball, a mini-brawl broke out amongst the teams with several players getting involved.

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter and had no real impact on the game. Of course, Allen’s wallet definitely feels a little lighter this afternoon.

The star quarterback wasn’t the only one to receive a fine, though. Bills offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Joe Feliciano also received $10,000 fines for their involvement in the fracas as well.

Buffalo and Josh Allen are expected to start contract talks soon. He should have plenty of money after that to pay for his fine – and perhaps the fines of his offensive linemen who were just protecting him.