Bills Reportedly Reach Big Agreement With LB Matt Milano

Any team that was interested in signing Matt Milano this offseason will have to readjust their free agency plans. It turns out the 26-year-old linebacker is running it back in Buffalo.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Milano will sign a four-year, $44 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. This contract includes $24 million guaranteed.

“One of the top LBs on the market, Milano elects to stay in Buffalo and help keep his defense together,” Rapoport tweeted. “Nice deal for the player and big deal for Buffalo.”

Analysts around the league thought Milano might leave the Bills for the highest bidder this offseason. Instead, he’s returning to the team on a slight discount.

One of the top LBs on the market, Milano elects to stay in Buffalo and help keep his defense together. Nice deal for the player and big deal for Buffalo. https://t.co/c5eLl0rpcZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021

Milano’s best season came in 2019, as he had 101 total tackles, nine passes defended, 1.5 sacks, and a forced recovery.

Injuries kept Milano off the field for a significant period of time in 2020, but he still managed to finish the year with 45 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception.

This deal could end up being a bargain for the Bills if Milano continues to improve. At the very last, the front office spent much less than some analysts predicted.

Buffalo’s future was already bright, but this signing goes to show that general manager Brandon Beane wants to keep his core players around for a long time.