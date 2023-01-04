Bills Release New Update On Damar Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Moments ago, the Bills provided an update on Damar Hamlin's health. CPR was administered to him on Monday night when he collapsed on the field after being in a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It has already been reported that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday. His heartbeat was restored on the field.

Hamlin has been sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night. Thankfully, the latest update on him is somewhat encouraging.

The Bills announced that Hamlin remains in the ICU in critical condition. However, he showed signs of improvement overnight.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the team announced on Wednesday. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hopefully, Hamlin's health continues to prove each day.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin's loved ones at this time.