Bills Release Tuesday Afternoon Update On Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have released another update on safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, a second-year player, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the first quarter of Monday night's game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

"Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center," the Bills' statement reads. "We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far."

Buffalo's update comes after Hamlin's family shared a statement of their own earlier today.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," the statement read. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."