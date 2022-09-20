Bills Release Tuesday Morning Update On Dane Jackson

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: An ambulance is seen on field after Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills was injured in a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills shared some excellent news about cornerback Dane Jackson on Tuesday morning.

Jackson was stretchered off the field and taken away in an ambulance during the first half of last night's win over Tennessee. He was reported to have had full movement in all of his extremities and was undergoing tests as of last night.

Jackson is officially home, according to the Bills.

"Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord," the Bills said.

"He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation today."

Jackson, a seventh-round draft pick out of Pitt in 2020, has started each of the first two games for the Bills this season. He recorded three tackles and broke up a pass before his injury scare last night.

We're relieved to hear that Jackson avoided a catastrophic injury. Hopefully after further testing he'll be able to return to the field soon.