Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver.

The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster elsewhere.

Williams, 23, was signed by the Bills after going undrafted out of Appalachian State this year.

Over the course of his Appalachian State career, Williams had 190 catches for 2,382 yards and 17 touchdowns. He saved his best season for last, hauling in 52 passes for 819 yards as a fifth-year senior.

Making the Bills' 53-man roster was always going to be an uphill climb for Williams.

As of now, the Bills' depth chart at wide receiver features Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie. With Austin now on the roster, that room is even more crowded.

Williams will most likely have a better chance of making an impact somewhere else.