Bills Releasing Defensive Player Following First Preseason Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday, and cuts have already begun.

The Buffalo Bills waived cornerback Olaijah Griffin on Sunday. The former USC standout and son of rap legend Warren G, Griffin spent last year on the Bills' practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the organization back in the winter, but now will have to catch on elsewhere in the NFL.

If you're wondering why a team might cut a player today when they have until Tuesday, there is logic behind not waiting.

If the team knows they plan on releasing the player, they would rather do it a day or two early as opposed to letting the player continue to participate in practice and potentially get injured. If that happens, the team could be on the hook for an injury settlement.

All 32 NFL teams must have their rosters pared down to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. The following Tuesday, rosters are trimmed down to 80, with Tuesday, August 30 looming as the date teams must get down to final 53-man rosters.