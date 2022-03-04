Bills Reportedly Give WR Cole Beasley Permission To Seek Trade

2021 was a strange year for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley, who flirted with not playing at all before becoming a key part of the Bills’ AFC title run.

Now, it appears that Beasley could be taking his talents elsewhere. Appearing on NFL Now this afternoon, NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills have granted Beasley permission to seek a trade.

Garafolo said that Bills GM Brandon Beane would welcome Beasley back if he chooses to return. Beane reportedly said “no door has been closed” at this time.

Beasley tied a career-high with 82 receptions in 2021. But he totaled just 693 receiving yards with an 8.5 yards per catch average – the lowest of his career.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old Beasley clearly still has plenty left in the tank.

Cole Beasley has been a solid wide receiver for the majority of his 10-year NFL career. But he almost left the game entirely before the 2021 season in protest over the league’s COVID-19 policy.

Beasley is vehemently anti-vaxx and has publicly argued with everyone from Mark Cuban to his own teammates over the issue. He has reportedly been fined around $100,000 for multiple violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

But with the NFL announcing this week that they are suspending all health and safety protocols, that probably won’t be an issue for Beasley moving forward.

Will Cole Beasley return to the Buffalo Bills?