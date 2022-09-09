Bills Reportedly Made NFL History On Thursday Night

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coaches Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills high fives quarterback Josh Allen #17 after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Bills defeated the Rams 31-10. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills made a statement on Thursday night, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in convincing fashion. They also made history in the process.

According to Doug Farrar, the Bills became the first team in NFL history to have at least seven sacks, force three interceptions and never punt in the same game.

It was a dominant showing from the Bills on both sides of the football.

Buffalo's defense set the tone early and often. The pass rush was after Matthew Stafford all night long, and when he did have time to throw, he ended up making some critical mistakes.

As for Buffalo's offense, Josh Allen proved why he'll be an MVP candidate this season.

Allen completed 26-of-31 pass attempts for 297 yards with three touchdowns and two touchdowns. He was also effective on the ground, rushing for 56 yards and another score.

The Bills probably won't be making history on a weekly basis, but there's no doubt they'll be favored for most of their games this season.