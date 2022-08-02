Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury.

According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice.

Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles, nine passes defended, five interceptions and three sacks.

The expectation is that Poyer will undergo an MRI on his elbow injury.

Once the MRI results are in, the Bills will have a better idea of what type of injury Poyer is dealing with.

For now, Buffalo's fan base will have to hold its breath as it waits for an official update on Poyer.

If Poyer has to miss time this upcoming season, Damar Hamlin would most likely step in at strong safety.

Hopefully, Poyer dodged a serious injury at practice.