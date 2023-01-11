Bills Reporter Mentions New Potential AFC Championship Game Site

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Last week, NFL owners approved a proposal that calls for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game in certain circumstances. For example, if the Bills and Chiefs meet in the AFC Championship, the game will be played at a neutral site.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Wednesday, Bills reporter Sal Capaccio named a venue that is "in play" for the AFC Championship Game.

"We're hearing that Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been used as a neutral site for plenty of sporting events in the past, especially college football games.

Capaccio also mentioned that Kansas City doesn't want to travel east and Buffalo doesn't want to travel west.

Detroit and Indianapolis have already been crossed off the list when it comes to finding a neutral site.

According to reports, Indianapolis turned down an opportunity to host the AFC title game because a national volleyball tournament will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium later this month.

Ford Field, meanwhile, is expected to change its turf in January.