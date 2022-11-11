Bills Reporter Offers Friday Practice Update On Josh Allen

After missing back-to-back practices with an elbow injury, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen probably needs to practice at least a little bit in order to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the latest update doesn't bode well.

On Friday, Bills insider Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News noted that Allen was not practicing during the open portion of practice. Fitzgerald said that she didn't see Allen on the practice field at all.

The full injury report will come out later today but it will be surprising if Allen is listed as anything better than limited in practice. As for his status for Sunday "Doubtful" seems like the most likely listing with an official "Out" not out of the question.

If Josh Allen isn't good to go, it seems likely that veteran Case Keenum will get the start against the Vikings. Veteran Matt Barkley would likely be signed to the active roster off the practice squad.

To say that Josh Allen is the entire Buffalo Bills offense right now wouldn't be that much of a stretch. On top of being their elite thrower, he's their leading rusher too.

Allen has 2,403 passing yards and 19 touchdowns through the air and 392 rushing yards with four touchdowns on the ground. His four rushing touchdowns are more than the rest of the team combined.

Maybe the team is good enough to win with Case Keenum. It's hard to tell for sure given that they rarely ever won at all prior to Allen's ascension in 2018.

Will Josh Allen play on Sunday? Can the Bills beat the Vikings without him?