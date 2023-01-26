Bills Reveal Their 2023 Expectations For Von Miller

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills rushes the quarterback during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract last offseason hoping that he could help them win a Super Bowl in 2022.

Unfortunately, Miller suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, ending his season prematurely. In 11 games, the eight-time Pro Bowler registered eight sacks, and his presence was certainly missed down the stretch.

Thankfully for the Bills, general manager Brandon Beane told reporters that Miller's rehab is coming along well, and he anticipates the accomplished pass rusher being a factor in 2023.

“I think Von’s in a good spot. I think he’s doing well,” Beane said this week, via the Buffalo News. “I expect him for a good portion of 2023; I’m not ruling out all of 2023, but I don’t want to say that, either. I think it’s too early.”

Miller turns 34 in March. His contract carries a ton of potential dead cap over the next two seasons, so at the very least, it seems he'll be a Bill through the 2024 season.

Miller said earlier this week that he feels Buffalo's Super Bowl window is still open, despite the team's disappointing loss to Cincinnati in the AFC Divisional Round.

"Just because we lost to the Bengals, it doesn’t diminish the type of team that we know we have. It doesn’t diminish our team in this league,” Miller said. “We have a really good team. Our window is still open and brighter days are definitely ahead for us.”