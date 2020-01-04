The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Bills Score Opening-Drive Touchdown On Trick Play

Josh Allen throwing a pass.BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at New Era Field on October 7, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Many analysts were worried about how the Buffalo Bills would perform on Wild Card Weekend. Well, it doesn’t appear that Josh Allen and the offense are afraid of the moment.

On the opening drive of the game, the Bills scored a touchdown due to an awesome trick play.

Allen handed it off to John Brown, who then threw it back to Allen. It wasn’t the ‘Philly Special’ but it was definitely a creative call from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Buffalo put together a six-play, 75-yard drive to start the game.

This is encouraging for the Bills, especially since they rely so much on their defense. If Allen can sustain long drives this afternoon, it might be enough to help advance his team into the next round.

Here’s the opening touchdown from the Bills:

Head coach Sean McDermott couldn’t have imagined a better start to the game than this.

Since the Bills did their job on the opening possession, it’ll be fun to see how Deshaun Watson and the Texans respond.

The rest of the game can be seen on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.