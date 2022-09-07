Bills Sign Tight End Dawson Knox To Major Contract Extension

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs after a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have locked in tight end Dawson Knox for the next few seasons.

Buffalo is set to sign Knox to a four-year contract extension, which will run through the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He'll officially put pen to paper on the deal following Wednesday's practice.

"The deal is expected to place Knox in the top five highest-paid tight ends in the league," Schefter tweeted.

A third-round pick in 2019, Knox is on the final year of his rookie contract. His first three seasons with the Bills have been productive, with 2021 serving as a breakout campaign.

Knox caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns last season, setting career-highs in all three categories. He's established himself as a reliable target for Josh Allen, one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

Now, he is going to be paid commensurate to that status.