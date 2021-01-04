Bills Sign Veteran Wide Receiver For The Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are the hottest team in the NFL as the playoffs draw closer.

Buffalo clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture this past weekend with a win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills now have a date with the Indianapolis Colts this coming Saturday.

Buffalo is adding some depth at wide receiver ahead of the playoffs. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the Bills have signed veteran wideout Kenny Stills to their practice squad.

Stills, the former Houston Texan, caught 11 passes for 144 yards and a score in 10 games with Houston this season. He’ll now have a chance to play for the Super Bowl-contending Bills as the playoffs being this coming weekend.

The Bills have signed former Texans WR Kenny Stills to their practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 4, 2021

Barring any unforeseen injuries, it’s unlikely Kenny Stills finds his way off the practice squad and onto the active roster at any point this postseason. But he’ll provide valuable depth and experience on the practice squad.

The Bills, meanwhile, are gearing up for their first-round matchup. They’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday.

The Colts, led by Philip Rivers, have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Rivers has led Indianapolis to a 11-5 campaign this season, the same record as the AFC South champion Titans (Tennessee won the tiebreaker).

Buffalo should beat the Colts, but Rivers’ experience and veteran leadership could make things interesting.

The Bills take on the Colts this Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET on NFL Network.