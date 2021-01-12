The Bills Are Signing A Veteran NFL Running Back

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly adding some needed running back depth to their roster.

Buffalo defeated Indianapolis in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday, but lost running back Zack Moss in the process. The Bills running back suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-24 victory over the Colts.

Moss totaled 576 yards of offense and five touchdowns during his rookie season in 2020. He was the team’s second-leading rusher behind Devin Singletary.

“Zack being out, we’ll look at guys on our roster that we have a lot of confidence in, T.J. and Antonio and [practice squad player] Christian [Wade] there, so we’ll take a look at what our options are. And like I said, we’ve got a lot of confidence in all three of those guys,” coach Sean McDermott said on Monday.

The Bills are reportedly bringing in some outside help, too. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing veteran running back Devonta Freeman.

Bills are signing former Giants’ RB Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, per his rep @DrewJRosenhaus. Bills need another back to make up for loss of RB Zack Moss. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

Freeman had 172 yards on 54 attempts for the New York Giants this past season. He played in five games for the Giants after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo and Baltimore are set to play in the Divisional Round on Saturday night.