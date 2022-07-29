Bills Star Reportedly Limps Off, Leaves Practice On Cart

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

As we saw this Thursday with Ryan Jensen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, injuries are an unfortunate part of training camp. With that said, a key member of the Buffalo Bills had to be carted off the field this Friday.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reported that Bills safety Micah Hyde suffered an injury in practice.

Hyde was limping off the field after coming down with an interception. The trainers were around him for a couple of minutes before he left on a cart.

The Bills have not yet released an update on Hyde's status.

Hyde was phenomenal during the 2021 season. He had 74 tackles, 10 passes defended and five interceptions.

Losing a two-time All-Pro safety like Hyde would be a devastating blow to Buffalo's defense, there's no denying it.

That being said, there's no indication right now that Hyde suffered a season-ending injury. We'll just have to wait for the Bills to share the latest on this situation.