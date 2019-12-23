Bills Star Responds To Tom Brady’s Viral Instagram Post

Tom Brady once again showed his resilience and will to win in the Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. But there was at least one Bills player who didn’t appreciate him doing so at a teammate’s expense.

On a key play, Tom Brady went downfield and delivered a strong block on Bills defender Tre’Davious White to spring a N’Keal Harry end-around run. After the game, he took to Instagram and used a quote from Elandon Roberts to assert his toughness.

“I’ll run through a ************* face.. offense, defense, special teams.. don’t matter.”

But White was unimpressed by Brady’s display of toughness.

In the comments section of the post, White told Brady to “chill” with the bravado. He noted that if it had been the other way around, he or his teammates would have been fined or suspended.

Via WEEI.Radio.com:

“Chill Tom, we all know if I hit you I’ll get fined and suspended not vice versa.”

White is most likely right, but Tom Brady probably knows that too. And that’s one of the reasons he’s able to give his team the edge when other quarterbacks don’t.

It’s also one of several reasons that the Patriots have won 11 straight AFC East titles.