Bills Star Reveals He's Been Playing Through Painful Injury

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has battled through injuries this season to earn a Pro Bowl nod.

Poyer is reportedly set to play in tonight's pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite missing a week of practice.

The 2021 All-Pro shared with ESPN's Lisa Salters that he has been playing this year with a torn lateral meniscus.

"Impressive, and unfortunately common. Depending on the severity of tearing, this may not bother him much or could be excruciating at times," said sports medicine physician Jesse Morse about Poyer's injury. "It’s not a bucket handle as those require immediate surgery due to locking. Data shows to AVOID surgery if possible."

Poyer has played in 11 games this season, recording 54 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed.

Buffalo is 11-0 when Poyer plays and only 1-3 when he doesn't, so it's a good thing he's available for tonight's showdown with Cincinnati.

The Bills and Bengals will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.